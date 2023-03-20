News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Idaho OKs veto-proof bill to allow execution by firing squad

A bill that would allow Idaho to execute condemned inmates by firing squad is headed to the...
A bill that would allow Idaho to execute condemned inmates by firing squad is headed to the governor’s desk after passing the Legislature on Monday with a veto-proof majority.(Bobb Fwed / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By The Associated Press and REBECCA BOONE
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A bill that would allow Idaho to execute condemned inmates by firing squad is headed to the governor’s desk after passing the Legislature on Monday with a veto-proof majority.

Firing squads will be used only if the state cannot obtain the drugs needed for lethal injections — but one death row inmate has already had his scheduled execution postponed multiple times because of drug scarcity.

Idaho previously had a firing squad option on the books but has never used it. The option was removed it from state law in 2009 after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a method of lethal injection that was commonly used at the time.

Only Mississippi, Utah, Oklahoma and South Carolina currently have laws allowing firing squads if other execution methods are unavailable, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. A judge has put South Carolina’s law on hold until a lawsuit challenging the method is resolved.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A son described a road rage incident where he said his elderly mother was picked up and thrown...
Son says he watched mother thrown into traffic in road rage incident
Police say an 11-year-old boy and his 10-year-old friend were shooting Gel Blaster water guns...
Police: Boys shot at while firing toy guns at cars, 1 injured
A woman's body was found tied up and wrapped in sheets in a shopping cart in Chicago.
Body of missing woman found in shopping cart in Chicago
Body camera footage shows Oklahoma City Police Capt. James French, who was pulled over for...
Police captain accused of DUI asks officer to turn off body camera, video shows
Mosinee Police say suspects in hit-and-run have been identified

Latest News

“Encanto”
Marathon County Public Libary adds showing of Encanto to Spring Break activities
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin enter a hall...
Putin welcomes China’s Xi at Kremlin amid Ukraine war
FILE - The shooting happened on the Lamar High School campus in Arlington, Texas, outside a...
2 students hurt in Texas school shooting, suspect arrested
Shooting suspect Michael Boatwright talks to his attorney Joseph Kimok during day six of jury...
Jury convicts 3 of murder in death of rapper XXXTentacion