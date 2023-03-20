First Alert Weather: Spring may be starting, but still winter-like

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - You might be hearing more birds chirping and there have been numerous sightings of robins in the past few weeks, but even though the Spring season gets underway Monday afternoon, it will not be resembling the new season anytime soon. Snow showers are possible on Tuesday afternoon, then as a cold front approaches early Wednesday morning, a round of snow could lead to some accumulations, just in time for the start of the morning commute on Wednesday. Some sunshine is in the works for later in the week.

Mostly cloudy, not as breezy, and a little milder on Monday. (WSAW)

Early breaks of sun on Monday will fade to clouds. Not as breezy on Monday and a little milder. There is a small chance of flurries in the Northwoods during the afternoon in the wake of a cold front. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

A few flurries possible this afternoon. (WSAW)

Considerable cloudiness Monday night with lows in the upper 10s to low 20s. Clouds stick around for Tuesday. A warm front will be lifting north during the afternoon and will likely spark a band of snow showers. These snow showers could produce a quick coating to half-inch of snow, which would be enough to make roads wet and a bit slippery for the afternoon into the early evening. Highs on Tuesday are in the mid 30s.

Snow showers moving north Tuesday afternoon. (WSAW)

There will be lingering snow showers in the Northwoods Tuesday evening, then as low pressure and a cold front drive east early Wednesday morning, a round of snow is expected to impact most of the area from after midnight to around daybreak Wednesday, primarily from Highway 10 on north. To the south, rain showers are anticipated. Snowfall of 1-2″ is possible from Wausau on north, with locally higher amounts of 3″ in parts of the Northwoods. A coating to 1″ is possible south of Wausau to Marshfield and Stevens Point. After the precipitation winds down Wednesday morning, mostly cloudy with afternoon readings rising into the low to mid 40s.

Snow for most locations late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

Snow moving through early Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

Snowfall of 1-3" possible north into early Wednesday, less to the south. (WSAW)

The next weather maker is a bit more uncertain on track and impacts locally. Between the GFS American model and European models, the result is either a band of snow or a wintry mix impacting the southern half of the area later Wednesday night into the day Thursday on the GFS, or rain, mixed with a bit of snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning in the southern third of the area. The amount of snow is anticipated to be minor in either case but still would lead to some messy conditions Thursday morning in the south. We will continue to monitor this next round of precipitation for later in the week.

Snow or a wintry mix possible south on Thursday morning, according to the GFS model. (WSAW)

By Friday, some sunshine returns with highis around 40. The first weekend of spring features some Sun on Saturday while more clouds Sunday. Highs in the low 40s. Considerable cloudiness next Monday with highs in the upper 30s.

Highs will be near or slightly below average for the next few days. (WSAW)

