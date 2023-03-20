News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin DOJ investigating death of woman in Hortonville

Police lights(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating a woman’s death in Hortonville.

Hortonville Police were dispatched to a house on the 200 block of Spruce Street around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

They found a woman’s body and a man with serious injuries. Officers immediately began life-saving measures and the male was taken to a local hospital.

There is no danger to the public at this time.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Hortonville Police Department, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Outagamie County Coroner’s Office and a DCI Crime Response Specialist.

DCI is continuing to review the evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Outagamie County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

