News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Biden, first lady host reception celebrating Nowruz

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House,...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to host a White House reception Monday recognizing Nowruz, the Persian New Year.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also are set to attend.

Nowruz, meaning “new day,” is a holiday celebrated by around 300 million people worldwide, marking the arrival of spring.

Traditions include the haft-sīn, seven items representing renewal, with a sprouting plant called a sabzeh as the centerpiece, according to Encyclopedia Brittanica.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Partly cloudy to clear and cold overnight into Sunday morning.
First Alert Weather: Winter chill continues through the weekend
A woman's body was found tied up and wrapped in sheets in a shopping cart in Chicago.
Body of missing woman found in shopping cart in Chicago
Some snowmobile trail segments to close in Lincoln County due to easment and land owner changes
Mosinee Police say suspects in hit-and-run have been identified
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said they need more people on their team
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is in need of correctional officers

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House...
US sending ammunition, tanker trucks, boats to Ukraine
Private plow companies reminded they cannot display green warning lights
Sheriff’s Department: Private plow companies should not be using green warning lights
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin enter a hall...
Putin welcomes China’s Xi at Kremlin amid Ukraine war
FILE - Fulton County, Ga., Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney instructs potential jurors...
Trump’s lawyers file motion to ‘quash’ Georgia special grand jury report