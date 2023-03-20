Authorities looking for man that didn’t return to Langlade County Jail

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A 45-year-old man is wanted by the Langlade County Sheriff’s Department after he did not return from Huber work release.

Investigators said Carlos Roche, 45 left the jail Friday afternoon for work and did not return.

Roche is described as 5 foot 11 inches, 210 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Roche is serving a revoked sentence for bail jumping and was granted Huber Law release privileges.

Anyone with information can contact the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office at 715-627-6411, option 1 or Langlade County Crime Stoppers at 715-627-6245.

