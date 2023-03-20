News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Amber Alert: 3-month-old taken from foster home in Oklahoma

According to the Leflore County (Okla.) Sheriff’s Office, Junior Wilson was taken overnight...
According to the Leflore County (Okla.) Sheriff’s Office, Junior Wilson was taken overnight between Sunday and Monday. The suspect is his mother, Breana Rachelle Wilson, 37.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol activated an Amber Alert on Monday for 3-month-old boy believed to be taken from his foster home.

According to the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office, Junior Wilson was taken overnight between Sunday and Monday.

They said the suspect in the abduction is his mother, Breana Rachelle Wilson. It is unknown what vehicle they may be using, but they are possibly in the Mannford, Oklahoma, area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office at 918-647-2317 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 ‘Concerts on the Square’ lineup announced
A son described a road rage incident where he said his elderly mother was picked up and thrown...
Son says he watched mother thrown into traffic in road rage incident
Police lights
Wisconsin DOJ investigating death of woman in Hortonville
Police say an 11-year-old boy and his 10-year-old friend were shooting Gel Blaster water guns...
Police: Boys shot at while firing toy guns at cars, 1 injured
A woman's body was found tied up and wrapped in sheets in a shopping cart in Chicago.
Body of missing woman found in shopping cart in Chicago

Latest News

FILE - Family friend Tony McDavid walks through the wreckage of the beachfront home of Nina...
World on ‘thin ice’ as UN climate report gives stark warning
FILE - Jason Sudeikis arrives at the season three premiere of "Ted Lasso" on March 7, 2023, at...
‘Ted Lasso’ visits White House, promotes mental health care
Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree...
Police: Dentist killed wife by lacing shakes with poison
Stevens Point to begin allowing residents to vote curbside
A 9-year-old boy, the sixth person in the SUV, was the only survivor.
Teen driver in crash that killed 5 children had no license, officials say