Wisconsin Women’s Hockey wins third national championship since 2019, shuts out Ohio State 1-0

DULUTH, MN. (WSAW) - For the third time since 2019, Wisconsin Women’s Hockey leaves the Frozen Four victorious after defeating Ohio State 1-0.

Kirsten Simms scored the game’s lone goal with six minutes left in the first period. Cami Kronish posted a shutout after securing all 31 save opportunities.

After entering the tournament unranked, the Badgers beat unranked LIU in round one before taking down three-seed Colgate, two-seed Minnesota, and one-seed Ohio State in consecutive victories.

This is the 7th championship in Wisconsin Women’s Hockey history, all under head coach Mark Johnson.

