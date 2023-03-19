Wisconsin Women’s Hockey wins third national championship since 2019, shuts out Ohio State 1-0
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (WSAW) - For the third time since 2019, Wisconsin Women’s Hockey leaves the Frozen Four victorious after defeating Ohio State 1-0.
Kirsten Simms scored the game’s lone goal with six minutes left in the first period. Cami Kronish posted a shutout after securing all 31 save opportunities.
After entering the tournament unranked, the Badgers beat unranked LIU in round one before taking down three-seed Colgate, two-seed Minnesota, and one-seed Ohio State in consecutive victories.
This is the 7th championship in Wisconsin Women’s Hockey history, all under head coach Mark Johnson.
