UWSP Men’s Hockey falls to Adrian in quarterfinals, losing 3-2 in OT

(WSAW)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADRIAN, MI. (WSAW) - UWSP Men’s Hockey season comes to an end after losing 3-2 to Adrian in the NCAA D3 quarterfinal.

Each team took turns scoring goals. Adrian’s Alessio Luciani struck first nearly five minutes in until UWSP’s Andrew Poulias tied it up 11 minutes later. In the second period, Luciani struck again, scoring his second goal just two minutes in. Four minutes later, the game gets tied at two thanks to Dawson Sciarrino.

After neither team could find the net in the third, Adrian’s Matus Spodniak would seal the deal in the middle of overtime. Handing the Pointers an end to their successful season while Adrian moves on to play New England in the semifinals.

