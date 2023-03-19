News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

New species of orchid found in gardens, planters in Japan

A new species of orchid has been discovered in Japan, and its petals look like they’re spun...
A new species of orchid has been discovered in Japan, and its petals look like they’re spun from glass.(Kenji Suetsugu, Masayuki Ishibashi)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists in Japan have discovered a new species of orchid.

The pink-and-white blooms of the flower are so delicate and fragile that they look like they were spun from glass.

The orchid was identified in parks, gardens and planters in Tokyo prefecture.

A new species of orchid has been discovered in Japan, and its petals look like they’re spun...
A new species of orchid has been discovered in Japan, and its petals look like they’re spun from glass.(Kenji Suetsugu, Masayuki Ishibashi)

The newly described flower is a neighbor to populations of a related orchid common in the country.

According to scientists, the discovery is an important reminder that unknown species are often living right under our noses.

The finding was published in the Journal of Plant Research.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Partly cloudy to clear and cold overnight into Sunday morning.
First Alert Weather: Winter chill continues through the weekend
A woman's body was found tied up and wrapped in sheets in a shopping cart in Chicago.
Body of missing woman found in shopping cart in Chicago
Some snowmobile trail segments to close in Lincoln County due to easment and land owner changes
Mosinee Police say suspects in hit-and-run have been identified
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said they need more people on their team
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is in need of correctional officers

Latest News

FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg participates in a news conference in New York,...
DA leading Trump case says rhetoric won’t intimidate office
The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's...
Banking giant UBS acquiring Credit Suisse for $3.2 billion
Crowds walk up and down Ocean Drive during spring break on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Miami...
Miami Beach sets spring break curfew after 2 fatal shootings
This photo released by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows authorities searching for two...
Search on for Florida boaters missing in lake near Legoland