Marquette falls to Michigan State 69-60, SPASH alum Joey Hauser posts double-double for Spartans

Michigan State center Carson Cooper (15) blocks a Marquette forward David Joplin (23) shot as...
Michigan State center Carson Cooper (15) blocks a Marquette forward David Joplin (23) shot as Joey Hauser (10) defends in the second half of a second-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, OH. (WSAW) - Marquette’s season comes to a close, as the two-seed Golden Eagles fall to seventh-seed Michigan State 69-60.

SPASH alum Joey Hauser finished with a double-double for the Spartans, posting 14 points and 10 rebounds. While Tyson Walker led the team with 23 points.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper led the Golden Eagles with 16 points, With Kam Jones and Oso Ighodaro finishing with double-digit points, as well.

Michigan State will face three-seed Kansas State in the Sweet 16 on Thursday.

