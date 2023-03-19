Marquette falls to Michigan State 69-60, SPASH alum Joey Hauser posts double-double for Spartans
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, OH. (WSAW) - Marquette’s season comes to a close, as the two-seed Golden Eagles fall to seventh-seed Michigan State 69-60.
SPASH alum Joey Hauser finished with a double-double for the Spartans, posting 14 points and 10 rebounds. While Tyson Walker led the team with 23 points.
Olivier-Maxence Prosper led the Golden Eagles with 16 points, With Kam Jones and Oso Ighodaro finishing with double-digit points, as well.
Michigan State will face three-seed Kansas State in the Sweet 16 on Thursday.
Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.