It’s the last weekend for snow tubing at Powers Bluff

A person snow tubing.
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ARPIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The snow is melting and the time is ticking. If you want to saver those winter sports you better act fast. If you want to save those winter sports you better act fast. It’s the last weekend to go out to Powers Bluff County Park and Winter Recreation Area. Tubers, skiers and snowboarders are seizing their last opportunities of the season to enjoy snowy sports. Organizers said its been a long season for the park than normal.

“For the most part we’ve been open I believe ten weekends, which for us is a really long time because we don’t make snow up here,” said Wood County Park and Forestry Director Chad Schooley.

Snow tubing may seem like a kid’s activity, but anyone can do it.

“Snow Tubing is kind of unique in that all skill levels can go, right? So we have kids five years old sometimes even younger all the way up to adults,” said Schooley.

Snow tubing is common in Wisconsin, but Schooley said the one at Powers Bluff has a special feature that makes it stand out from the rest.

“Our hill is kind of known for the initial steep drop, so a lot of the two hills around here and Central Wisconsin there are more of a gradual slope,” said Schooley.

To stay warm tubers and snowboarders could huddle close to the fireplace and order some food while they wait to get back out there. Sunday, March 19th will be the last day for tubing at Powers Bluff Recreation County Park and Winter Recreation Area.

