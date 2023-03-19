First Alert Weather: Basking in sun, still breezy to end the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s the last Sunday of winter, on the calendar at least. If you have spent any time in the Badger State during the month of March, it can range from unseasonably warm like in 2012 & 2001, or still stuck in winter like in 2014 and even this year. Sun will be around through the last half of the weekend but you’ll still need to hold onto your hat. Clouds are back for the early part of the work week with a risk of rain/snow showers Tuesday afternoon and night, into Wednesday morning. Additional chances of snow or snow showers are possible later in the week.

A good deal of sunshine and breezy to end the weekend. (WSAW)

The sunglasses will come in handy for Sunday. Wall-to-wall sunshine with a noticeable westerly breeze throughout the day. Afternoon readings topping out in the mid 30s. Clear Sunday evening, then some clouds working in overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 10s. Monday is mostly cloudy, although a little milder. Highs in the upper 30s.

Mostly cloudy on Monday. (WSAW)

Clouds sticking around on Tuesday with a warm front lifting north through the Badger State as the day goes on. Snow showers are possible during the afternoon into the early evening, especially near and north of Highway 29. Highs on Tuesday are in the mid 30s. Snow or snow showers are then expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in the northern half of the area (roughly from Highway 29 on north), while mild enough for rain showers to the south Tuesday night into the morning on Wednesday. Snowfall will be minor with 1-3″ possible from Highway 64 north Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, while a coating to 1″ south to around Highway 10. Some slippery stretches are anticipated for the early Wednesday morning commute. The precipitation should wind down by midday, otherwise considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

1-3" of snowfall is possible from Highway 64 on north Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, lower amounts down to Highway 10. (WSAW)

Snow showers are possible Tuesday afternoon into the early evening. (WSAW)

Rain south, snow showers north Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

Snow or snow showers north, rain or rain showers south Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

Rain showers exit by the early afternoon on Wednesday. (WSAW)

The next storm system rolling across the Midwest is forecast to take a more southerly route for Thursday. There is a chance of snow or a wintry mix in the southern parts of the area during the morning into the early afternoon. Otherwise mainly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

A fair amount of sunshine Friday and to start next weekend on Saturday. Highs in the low 40s. Clouds make a return on Sunday with a chance of snow late in the day or at night. Highs around 40.

