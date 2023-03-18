News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Responsible fun on the forefront of minds this St. Patrick’s Day

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The overall theme this year at Malarkey’s Pub in downtown Wausau is fun and safety. They had live music starting already at 3 p.m. Friday.

The Irish pub had a pretty good crowd on hand early. Malarkey’s, like many other establishments, has some special menu items including corn beef and cabbage, and shepherd’s pie.

“This is bigger than New Year’s for us. St. Patty’s Day turns out to be overall our busiest day all year,” said Josh Bird, Malarkey’s Pub.

Since St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday this year, the Wausau Police Department is reminding everyone to plan ahead and stay safe.

Lieutenant Garrett Carr of the Wausau Police Department said, “We want people to go out and have a good time, but we want them to do it responsibly in a safe manner. There’s a number of different ways to do that by planning ahead and making sure you have a safe ride home.”

Safety is the top priority for everyone at the Wausau Police Department. “A little extra vigilance to the festivities going on tonight, more attention to the driving behaviors, the traffic violations to make sure everyone out on the roads is being safe and responsible,” said Lieutenant Carr.

If you’re not up for the in-person experience at Malarkey’s, they also offered a takeout option as well. There are plenty of drink specials and dining options available all night long.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mosinee Police say suspects in hit-and-run have been identified
Fuzzy's Taco Shop
Taco shop considers former Wendy’s building in Weston for newest location
Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday he wants to play for the New York Jets next season
Packers fans react to Rodgers decision to leave Green Bay
Travis Drollinger, 38
Wisconsin Rapids officer fires gun after suspect points gun during domestic incident
At a BBS community Lions Camp in 2019, Ámbar Fernández Carrión poses for a picture with Dr....
Families with rare disease fight for coordinator laid off at Marshfield Clinic

Latest News

St. Patrick's Day Safety
St. Patrick's Day Safety
Wausau's facility is the largest private curling club in the country
Wausau Curling Center hosts national curling club championships this weekend
Wausau's facility is the largest private curling club in the country
Curling Club National Championships draw players, spectators to Wausau
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said they need more people on their team
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is in need of correctional officers