Responsible fun on the forefront of minds this St. Patrick’s Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The overall theme this year at Malarkey’s Pub in downtown Wausau is fun and safety. They had live music starting already at 3 p.m. Friday.

The Irish pub had a pretty good crowd on hand early. Malarkey’s, like many other establishments, has some special menu items including corn beef and cabbage, and shepherd’s pie.

“This is bigger than New Year’s for us. St. Patty’s Day turns out to be overall our busiest day all year,” said Josh Bird, Malarkey’s Pub.

Since St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday this year, the Wausau Police Department is reminding everyone to plan ahead and stay safe.

Lieutenant Garrett Carr of the Wausau Police Department said, “We want people to go out and have a good time, but we want them to do it responsibly in a safe manner. There’s a number of different ways to do that by planning ahead and making sure you have a safe ride home.”

Safety is the top priority for everyone at the Wausau Police Department. “A little extra vigilance to the festivities going on tonight, more attention to the driving behaviors, the traffic violations to make sure everyone out on the roads is being safe and responsible,” said Lieutenant Carr.

If you’re not up for the in-person experience at Malarkey’s, they also offered a takeout option as well. There are plenty of drink specials and dining options available all night long.

