News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Police: 13-year-old charged with murder after suffocating, killing younger sibling

A juvenile in Virginia has been arrested for reportedly killing their sibling.
A juvenile in Virginia has been arrested for reportedly killing their sibling.(MattGush via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (Gray News) - Authorities in Virginia say a teenager has been charged with the killing of their younger sibling.

According to the Danville Police Department, an unidentified 13-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder after their 4-year-old sibling died.

Police said their investigation started in August 2022 when the 4-year-old child was found in a room without a pulse and not breathing at an area residence. The child was transported to the hospital before being airlifted to another medical facility but later died.

This week, the department charged the child’s older sibling with murder after police said the juvenile confessed to suffocating the 4-year-old.

Danville police said the 13-year-old will be transferred to the W.W. Moore Juvenile Detention Center pending trial.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mosinee Police say suspects in hit-and-run have been identified
Fuzzy's Taco Shop
Taco shop considers former Wendy’s building in Weston for newest location
Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday he wants to play for the New York Jets next season
Packers fans react to Rodgers decision to leave Green Bay
Travis Drollinger, 38
Wisconsin Rapids officer fires gun after suspect points gun during domestic incident
At a BBS community Lions Camp in 2019, Ámbar Fernández Carrión poses for a picture with Dr....
Families with rare disease fight for coordinator laid off at Marshfield Clinic

Latest News

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes
Fairleigh Dickinson guard Grant Singleton (4) celebrates after a basket against Purdue in the...
Fairleigh Dickinson stuns No. 1 seed Purdue in March Madness
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
Princeton guard Matt Allocco (14) celebrates following the team's victory over Arizona in a...
Perfect March Madness brackets could be gone before weekend