Newman boys basketball secures first state title, defeats McDonnell 66-54

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - For the first time in program history, Newman boy’s basketball hoists a Gold Ball: Winning the Division 5 state title with a 66-54 victory over McDonnell.

Conner Krach finishes with 21 points, while Mason Prey finishes with 18 points.

Newman’s path to their first state title came after a 26-4 regular season record and 14-2 conference record. The Cardinals were led by first-year head coach Jeff Waldvogel.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.