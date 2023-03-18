News and First Alert Weather App
Newman boys basketball secures first state title, defeats McDonnell 66-54

Newman Catholic Logo
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - For the first time in program history, Newman boy’s basketball hoists a Gold Ball: Winning the Division 5 state title with a 66-54 victory over McDonnell.

Conner Krach finishes with 21 points, while Mason Prey finishes with 18 points.

Newman’s path to their first state title came after a 26-4 regular season record and 14-2 conference record. The Cardinals were led by first-year head coach Jeff Waldvogel.

