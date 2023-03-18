First Alert Weather: Winter chill continues through the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The winter season may be winding down on the calendar, but in Wisconsin, the chill and snow from the cold weather season will not be going away anytime soon. Breezy and cold on Saturday with lake effect snow north, and snow showers in many other spots in the region. Sunshine returns on Sunday but it is still brisk. The week ahead features more chances of rain/snow showers, which could keep things messy at times.

Mostly cloudy, brisk & cold with scattered snow showers at times. Lake effect snow north. (WSAW)

Gusty winds on Saturday, up to 35 mph at times. (WSAW)

Clouds will be common to kick off the last weekend of winter in North Central Wisconsin, along with a cold northwest wind that could gust up to 35 mph at times. In the far north, lake effect snow will deposit several inches of snowfall in the snow belt of Vilas County, while snow showers will be possible not only from Highway 8 on north, but there may also be flurries or snow showers that shift down into Central Wisconsin on Saturday. Unseasonably cold for mid-March with highs about 20° below average, only topping out in the upper 10s to low 20s.

Lake effect snow north, snow showers possible in the rest of the region on Saturday. (WSAW)

Lake effect snow far north, snow showers elsewhere Saturday afternoon. (WSAW)

The lake effect snow will taper off by later Saturday afternoon with any chances of snow showers diminishing before sunset Saturday. Clouds will give way to some clearing Saturday night, with lows by Sunday morning sliding back into the single digits. Mostly sunny Sunday, still a bit breezy, but milder. Highs rebound into the mid 30s.

Spring officially starts at 4:24 PM Monday and although we will now be experiencing more daylight than darkness, temperatures will still be stuck in a winter-time rut. Partly to mostly cloudy Monday with highs in the upper 30s. Clouds on Tuesday with a chance of rain/snow showers during the afternoon and into Tuesday night. Highs around 40.

Rain/snow showers possible on Tuesday afternoon into the evening. (WSAW)

Rain, possibly mixed with snow north on Wednesday. (WSAW)

A mix of rain/snow possible on Thursday into Thursday night. (WSAW)

It might be warm enough on Wednesday for periods of rain to affect the area. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Another wave of low pressure could head our way Wednesday night into Thursday with a continued risk of rain or rain/snow Wednesday night into Thursday. High Thursday around 40. Considerable cloudiness on Friday with daytime temps peaking in the mid to upper 30s.

After a cold weekend, highs in the week ahead will be closer to avearge. (WSAW)

