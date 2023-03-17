Wausau Curling Center hosts national curling club championships this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - March Madness may be going on right now, but in Wausau, it’s all about curling as the Wausau Curling Center is hosting its first National Curling Club Championship.

Spring breakers and curlers alike are staying at hotels, eating, and really taking in all Wausau has to offer. It’s been a packed schedule in the first two days and although the ice isn’t colored in a festive green, they’re certainly having their own little shindig at the Wausau Curling Center.

This is the curling club’s biggest event of the winter. Curlers came from Alaska, Texas, New York, and even further to compete in this event.

“Approximately 500 to 600 people will be here over the course of the four days that the event is being held,” said Tim White, Visit Wausau executive director.

With an increase in visitors, White is excited for people to see what else Wausau has to offer. He said, “They will go downtown, they will go to the area restaurants, the area bars, they’ll go to rib mountain, I’m sure a lot of them want to check that out as well.”

Wausau has the largest private curling club in the nation, so it’s no secret the fanbase for curling in Wausau is huge.

”There’s been a commitment to curling for 100 years here in the Wausau area. You know when you grow up in an area where there’s a lot of ice and snow, you come up with fun things that are fun to do,” said White.

The ice itself takes a lengthy process to get prepped and ready for these competitions. Workers dedicate days to making sure it’s in pristine condition.

“There’s a great bar and restaurant here and people cook meals after curling matches. It’s just really all about coming together, having a good curl, and enjoying the community that’s built as a result of it,” added White.

He said this is a sport that has really brought the community together.

