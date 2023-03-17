UW System president details tuition and fee increases for 2023

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman detailed his plan for a tuition and fee increase for the 2023-24 academic year.

Rothman earlier this month outlined the average 5% increase in resident undergraduate tuition and fees before the Assembly Committee on Colleges and Universities. The exact increase would vary at each of the 13 UW System universities under the plan. Overall, the increase in the cost of attendance for resident undergraduates would average 4.2% across the UW System when room and board are included.

In addition to base tuition adjustments for residents, certain high-cost programs at some universities would also increase as would tuition for graduate and non-resident undergraduate students.

“We are an incredible value compared to our peers, and we know that an investment in higher education pays off in the long run with higher earnings and more career mobility,” Rothman said. “The strength of the UW System rests in the quality of education it provides to its students, and that is done through sound investment.”

A UW System affordability review in August found that a University of Wisconsin System education is affordable for most students, including in comparison to national averages, peers, and other Midwestern universities.

“It is unsustainable to continue a decade-long tuition freeze, even as costs have increased and inflation has accelerated,” Rothman said. “This modest tuition increase will help our universities continue to provide students with a world-class education, produce the talent that makes Wisconsin’s workforce succeed, and spark innovation and vitality in our communities.” Rothman said he made the announcement now so that students and families will have adequate notice of the potential increase.

The Board of Regents is scheduled to meet at UW-Stout on March 30 and 31 to consider his proposal.

The proposed resident undergraduate tuition and fees for each university in 2023-24 are:

• UW-Eau Claire: $9,137

• UW-Green Bay: $8,342

• UW-La Crosse: $9,477

• UW-Madison: $11,215

• UW-Milwaukee: $10,020

• UW Oshkosh: $8,258

• UW-Parkside: $7,855

• UW-Platteville: $8,096

• UW-River Falls: $8,425

• UW-Stevens Point: $8,674

• UW-Stout: $8,888

• UW-Superior: $8,487

• UW-Whitewater: $8,044

