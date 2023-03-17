United Way of Marathon County packs hospital kits for kids

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Seniors in Marathon County are working to brighten the day of kids who are in the hospital.

Volunteers at the United Way packed 500 special kits Thursday. Each one includes a journal, a puppet, crayons, games, and a positive affirmation note from volunteers. All 500 kits will be distributed to five area hospitals for their pediatric units.

Susan Krolow director of the retired senior volunteer program, United Way of Marathon County said, “It helps alleviate anxiety. Helps give them some skill-building to do while they’re not in school. It helps with boredom.”

This is the second year the United Way has paired with ‘Project Sunshine,’ which is based out of New York.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.