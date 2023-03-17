Tickets on sale now for PAW Patrol Paw-Palooza in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets are now on sale for the PAW Patrol Paw-Palooza at the National Railroad Museum in Green Bay.

The event is June 16-18. Families can visit first responders, explore rescue vehicles, take a ride on the train and visit with everyone’s favorite pups—Chase, Marshall, Skye, and Rubble. Tickets also include free crafts, children’s entertainment, and activities throughout the day.

PAW Patrol Paw-Palooza is each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., train departures start at 9:15 a.m. with the last ride leaving the depot at 4 p.m.

Each ticket includes museum admission, activities and crafts, visiting with the PAW Patrol characters and one train ride in the Josephine Coach, Bi-level car or Open Air car on the 9:15 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m., and 4 p.m. trains.

All attendees age 2 and older must purchase a ticket for standard tickets.

