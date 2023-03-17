News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Some snowmobile trail segments to close in Lincoln County due to easment and land owner changes

(Wluc)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A portion of snowmobile trails in Lincoln County will close on Monday due to the private land easement that has expired. The closure will take effect at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 20.

Impact trails include:

  • Corridor 17 from Mountain Road north to the Oneida County line
  • Trail 49A from Lily Lake Road north to Intersection #1

Additional trails will close in Lincoln County on Monday at 8 a.m. due to a landownership change. Impacted trails include:

  • Trail 86 from Intersection #25 to the Taylor County Line.
  • Corridor 21 from Hwy M north of Homestead Road to the Taylor County Line

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Drollinger, 38
Wisconsin Rapids officer fires gun after suspect points gun during domestic incident
Fuzzy's Taco Shop
Taco shop considers former Wendy’s building in Weston for newest location
Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday he wants to play for the New York Jets next season
Packers fans react to Rodgers decision to leave Green Bay
At a BBS community Lions Camp in 2019, Ámbar Fernández Carrión poses for a picture with Dr....
Families with rare disease fight for coordinator laid off at Marshfield Clinic
94 one and two bedroom units have been updated in the building
Landmark reopens in Wausau as affordable apartment housing

Latest News

Doug La Follette Campaign
Doug La Follette retires, Gov. Evers appoints Sarah Godlewski to Secretary of State
Mosinee Police say suspects in hit-and-run have been identified
Trumpet, a bloodhound, competes for Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show,...
Madison resident to judge in Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
ADRC of Central Wisconsin
ADRC of Central Wisconsin in need of volunteers for Meals on Wheels program