Some snowmobile trail segments to close in Lincoln County due to easment and land owner changes
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A portion of snowmobile trails in Lincoln County will close on Monday due to the private land easement that has expired. The closure will take effect at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 20.
Impact trails include:
- Corridor 17 from Mountain Road north to the Oneida County line
- Trail 49A from Lily Lake Road north to Intersection #1
Additional trails will close in Lincoln County on Monday at 8 a.m. due to a landownership change. Impacted trails include:
- Trail 86 from Intersection #25 to the Taylor County Line.
- Corridor 21 from Hwy M north of Homestead Road to the Taylor County Line
