Newman boys basketball defeats Royall 52-42, advances to state championship

Newman's Mason Prey signals to the crowd after hitting a three-pointer against Columbus...
Newman's Mason Prey signals to the crowd after hitting a three-pointer against Columbus Catholic in a regional final game(WSAW)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - #1 Newman Catholic boys basketball hang on to defeat #4 Royall 52-42 in the Division 5 Semifinals.

Issac Seidel finished with a team-high 25 points, while Eli Gustafson finished with 16 rebounds.

Newman will face the winner of #2 McDonnell Central Catholic vs. #3 Fall River on Saturday, March 18th, at 11:05 a.m. to play for their first Gold Ball in program history.

