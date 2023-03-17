Newman boys basketball defeats Royall 52-42, advances to state championship

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - #1 Newman Catholic boys basketball hang on to defeat #4 Royall 52-42 in the Division 5 Semifinals.

Issac Seidel finished with a team-high 25 points, while Eli Gustafson finished with 16 rebounds.

Newman will face the winner of #2 McDonnell Central Catholic vs. #3 Fall River on Saturday, March 18th, at 11:05 a.m. to play for their first Gold Ball in program history.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.