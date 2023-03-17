News and First Alert Weather App
Mosinee Police ask for public’s help identifying hit-and-run suspects

Mosinee Police release photos of hit and run suspect
Mosinee Police release photos of hit and run suspect(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Mosinee Police Department has released photos of two suspects from a hit-and-run crash.

Police said Monday evening a crash was reported behind the Mosinee High School. Donkey Basketball was going on at the high school at the time. Police said the suspects walked into the high school after the crash.

Hit and run suspects
Hit and run suspects(WSAW)

If you have any information, call the Mosinee Police Department at 715-693-2000.

