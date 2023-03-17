News and First Alert Weather App
Marquette defeats Vermont 78-61, secures first March Madness win since 2013

Marquette Golden Eagles logo
Marquette Golden Eagles logo(Marquette University)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Golden Eagles defeat Vermont 78-61, moving on with their first March Madness victory in a decade.

Kam Jones led the way with 19 points, all but one point scored coming in the second half. Meanwhile, four other Marquette players (Oso Ighodaro, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Stevie Mitchell, and David Joplin) finished with double-digit points, as well.

Marquette will take former Golden Eagle/SPASH alumni Joey Hauser and Michigan State on Sunday, March 19th.

