Marathon County to close Zone 6 snowmobile trails Friday at midnight
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County Snowmobile Trails in Zone 6 will close effective Friday night at midnight. Trail conditions in most other zones are fair, but please use caution on creek/water crossings.
This is the most updated trail information from the Marathon County website:
|Trail Map Zone
|Current Trail Status
|Updated Date
|Zone 1
|Open Effective 2/24/23 at 12pm/Noon
|3/15/23
|Zone 2
|Open Effective 2/24/23 at 12pm/Noon
|3/15/23
|Zone 3
|Open Effective 2/24/23 at 12pm/Noon, partial trail closure exists for the following:
Intersection 418 to Intersection 400 due to water.
Corridor 15 from Intersection 450 to the Portage County Line
|3/17/23
|Zone 4
|Close Effective 3/17/23
|3/17/23
|Zone 5
|Open Effective 2/24/23 at 12pm/Noon, partial trail closures exist for the following:
Corridor 18 from Intersection 170 West to Intersection 121
Athens Sno-Pak Intersection 106 South across HWY 29 to Frankfort Zone 6 Intersection 305
|3/15/23
|Zone 6
|Closed Effective 3/17/23 at Midnight
|3/17/23
The Marathon County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department reminds riders to please stay off closed trails. Off-Trail riding is trespassing and may result in the loss of trails and/or citations. Respect closed trails, private property, and the efforts of volunteer snowmobile clubs.
Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.