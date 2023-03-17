Marathon County to close Zone 6 snowmobile trails Friday at midnight

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County Snowmobile Trails in Zone 6 will close effective Friday night at midnight. Trail conditions in most other zones are fair, but please use caution on creek/water crossings.

This is the most updated trail information from the Marathon County website:

Trail Map Zone Current Trail Status Updated Date Zone 1 Open Effective 2/24/23 at 12pm/Noon 3/15/23 Zone 2 Open Effective 2/24/23 at 12pm/Noon 3/15/23 Zone 3 Open Effective 2/24/23 at 12pm/Noon, partial trail closure exists for the following:



Intersection 418 to Intersection 400 due to water.

Corridor 15 from Intersection 450 to the Portage County Line 3/17/23 Zone 4 Close Effective 3/17/23 3/17/23 Zone 5 Open Effective 2/24/23 at 12pm/Noon, partial trail closures exist for the following:



Corridor 18 from Intersection 170 West to Intersection 121

Athens Sno-Pak Intersection 106 South across HWY 29 to Frankfort Zone 6 Intersection 305 3/15/23 Zone 6 Closed Effective 3/17/23 at Midnight 3/17/23

The Marathon County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department reminds riders to please stay off closed trails. Off-Trail riding is trespassing and may result in the loss of trails and/or citations. Respect closed trails, private property, and the efforts of volunteer snowmobile clubs.

Snowmobile trail zone map for Marathon County (WSAW)

