News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Marathon County to close Zone 6 snowmobile trails Friday at midnight

A sign showing snowmobile trails are closed in western Wisconsin.
(Jimmie Kaska)
By Sean White
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County Snowmobile Trails in Zone 6 will close effective Friday night at midnight. Trail conditions in most other zones are fair, but please use caution on creek/water crossings.

This is the most updated trail information from the Marathon County website:

Trail Map ZoneCurrent Trail StatusUpdated Date
Zone 1Open Effective 2/24/23 at 12pm/Noon3/15/23
Zone 2Open Effective 2/24/23 at 12pm/Noon3/15/23
Zone 3Open Effective 2/24/23 at 12pm/Noon, partial trail closure exists for the following:

Intersection 418 to Intersection 400 due to water.
Corridor 15 from Intersection 450 to the Portage County Line		3/17/23
Zone 4Close Effective 3/17/233/17/23
Zone 5Open Effective 2/24/23 at 12pm/Noon, partial trail closures exist for the following:

Corridor 18 from Intersection 170 West to Intersection 121
Athens Sno-Pak Intersection 106 South across HWY 29 to Frankfort Zone 6 Intersection 305		3/15/23
Zone 6Closed Effective 3/17/23 at Midnight3/17/23

The Marathon County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department reminds riders to please stay off closed trails. Off-Trail riding is trespassing and may result in the loss of trails and/or citations. Respect closed trails, private property, and the efforts of volunteer snowmobile clubs.

Snowmobile trail zone map for Marathon County
Snowmobile trail zone map for Marathon County(WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mosinee Police say suspects in hit-and-run have been identified
Travis Drollinger, 38
Wisconsin Rapids officer fires gun after suspect points gun during domestic incident
Fuzzy's Taco Shop
Taco shop considers former Wendy’s building in Weston for newest location
Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday he wants to play for the New York Jets next season
Packers fans react to Rodgers decision to leave Green Bay
At a BBS community Lions Camp in 2019, Ámbar Fernández Carrión poses for a picture with Dr....
Families with rare disease fight for coordinator laid off at Marshfield Clinic

Latest News

Blizzard, an arctic fox, has died at Wildwood Zoo.
Blizzard the arctic fox passes away at Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield
The percent of residents by county residents that have been fully vaccinated or received the...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
Snow showers & breezy Saturday. Mostly sunny, milder Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Hitting the jackpot of cold weather starting the weekend
Wisconsin Rapids Family Center executive director to retire this summer