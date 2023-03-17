News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: No luck in the forecast for St. Patrick’s Day

Dress for the weather this St. Patrick’s Day. Single digit wind chills, blustery winds, possible scattered snow showers. Warming trend starts Sunday.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Not so lucky in the weather forecast for St. Patrick’s Day. We’re feeling the chill this Friday, with blustery northwest winds, and wind chill values in the single digits. Lake effect snow will impacts the snow belts of Wisconsin Friday through Saturday. Can’t rule out a scattered snow shower over Central Wisconsin.

St. Patrick's Day Friday will be chilly
As expected, minimal amounts of wet snow accumulated over Central Wisconsin during the overnight hours. Higher amounts over the snowbelts in Northern Wisconsin. As the weather system continues to track east throughout Friday, cold air ushers in due to a blustery northwest wind coming in at 35 mph. Snow showers will wind down in the morning across the north, otherwise lots of clouds and chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 20s during the morning. Falling temperatures for the day, down to the upper teens, low 20s.

Northwest winds will trigger lake effect snow across the north Friday night. Several inches of accumulation are expected in the snow belt of Vilas County and other locations in the northern tier of the state. Snow showers will be more likely down toward Highway 8 and even a few flurries as far south as Highway 29 Friday night into Saturday morning. Breezy on Saturday with considerable cloudiness and rather chilly. Highs in the upper 10s to low 20s.

Improvements will be made in the forecast starting Sunday. Expect a fair amount of sunshine with highs rebounding into the mid 30s. Partly sunny to start the work week on Monday and the first day of Spring. Highs will try to return to the low 40s. Clouds will stick around Monday night and into Tuesday with rain/snow showers possible on Tuesday. Highs in the low 40s. The next weather maker could arrive mid-week. Rain is on tap for Wednesday and into Thursday. More notable will be temperatures rising from the 40s for highs on Wednesday to around 50 in the afternoon next Thursday.

