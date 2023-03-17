First Alert Weather: Hitting the jackpot of cold weather starting the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Although this St. Patrick’s Day won’t go down as one of the coldest on record in Wausau and many other locations, it certainly doesn’t feel like spring is only days away from starting. Winds will turn to the NW tonight and turn on the lake effect snow machine in the far north. Cold on Saturday with more snow in the far north, snow showers at times elsewhere. Brighter and milder to end the weekend. Additional chances of rain/snow in the forecast for the week ahead.

Breezy with clouds and a chance of snow showers into Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Gusty winds Friday night into Saturday morning. (WSAW)

The gusty winds will continue in North Central Wisconsin Friday night with lots of clouds and cold conditions. As the winds turn more toward the NW, lake-effect snow will kick in across the far north and continue into at least the early afternoon Saturday. Snowfall in the snow belts of Vilas, Iron, and Ashland Counties could be several inches, with lowers amounts farther SE in Vilas County, and perhaps up to a couple of inches of snow down to around Highway 8. A chance of snow showers in the rest of the area Friday night with lows in the low 10s.

Winter Weather Advisory for Vilas County until early Saturday afternoon. (WSAW)

Snow showers & lake effect snow in the far north Friday night. (WSAW)

Snow showers and lake effect snow in the far north on Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Snow showers & lake effect snow in the far north into the early afternoon Saturday. (WSAW)

Snowfall potential through Saturday afternoon. (WSAW)

Considerable cloudiness and breezy Saturday with snow showers possible at times. Accumulations of a coating to 1″ possible during the day south of Highway 8. Highs in the upper 10s to low 20s. Wind chills running in the single digits to near 0°,

Sunshine will be more common on Sunday. After a cold start in the single digits, afternoon readings rise into the low to mid 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy on Monday, as spring officially gets underway during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

The next weather makers are not shaping up to be big winter storms, but rather storm systems that bring opportunities for either rain, rain/snow, or some snow to the region. First up on Tuesday with rain/snow showers possible during the day and at night. Highs Tuesday in the upper 30s to around 40. Rain showers on Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s. A mix of rain/snow, or snow could take place Wednesday night and into the day on Thursday. Highs around 40. Mostly cloudy next Friday with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Rain/snow showers are possible on Tuesday afternoon. (WSAW)

Rain/snow could affect the area on Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

