Doug La Follette retires, Gov. Evers appoints Sarah Godlewski to Secretary of State

(NBC15)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - After 40 years as Wisconsin’s State Treasurer, Doug La Follette has announced his retirement.

Gov. Tony Evers has now appointed Sarah Godlewski to Secretary of State of Wisconsin. Godlewski’s appointment is effective March 18 and will fill the remainder of La Follette’s four-year term ending in January 2027.

La Follette was first elected as Secretary of State in 1974 and then again in 1982, holding the office for 11 consecutive terms spanning more than 40 years.

“Secretary of State La Follette’s retirement after more than 40 years of state service leaves an incredibly important role to fill, and I want to thank him for his years of dedication to the people of Wisconsin throughout his long career,” said Gov. Evers.

Godlewski most recently served as Wisconsin State Treasurer from 2019 to 2023 before deciding not to seek re-election to the office.

“It was a privilege to serve the people of Wisconsin as state treasurer for four years, and I am humbled that Gov. Evers has called upon me to serve as secretary of state,” Godlewski said. “To become just the third woman in our state’s history to hold this office is the honor of a lifetime. I know how important this role is and my responsibilities are, and I’m looking forward to getting to work.” 

La Follette’s retirement letter is available here.

