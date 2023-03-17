Children’s Miracle Network holds kickoff event in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Miracles were happening at the ‘Children’s Miracle Network’ Hospital in Marshfield Thursday in a special event honoring two very important groups of people.

One is the people and partners who donate to CMN. They are also the ones who attended a special presentation about how their generosity not only supports life-saving tools, but the kids who benefit from the hospital’s services. The other group is this year’s ‘miracle kids’ and ambassadors that CMN recognized.

Amanda Lancour, CMN Hospitals program manager said, “We continue to see a great need at Marshfield Children’s Hospital, and CMN Hospitals is committed to meeting the areas of greatest need. Whether that’s updating equipment or getting the latest and greatest available to our patients.”

CMN has five miracle kids. One of them is a national champion. Each miracle kid will represent CMN and Marshfield Children’s Hospital throughout the year.

