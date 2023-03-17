Blizzard the arctic fox passes away at Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Marshfield Parks & Recreation Department announced the passing of Blizzard, their Arctic fox, at the Wildwood Zoo Friday.

Blizzard was 10 years old and had lived at Wildwood since he was just a few months old. At his age, he was considered a senior fox. Over the past week, zoo employees and veterinary staff working with Blizzard exhausted all possible treatment options after he was found unable to pass urine or stand without assistance.

He was transported to UW-Madison for further analysis: including scans, neurological consult, radiographs, and blood work. Upon arrival back to the zoo, his treatment continued with the Athens Vet. He likely had a fibrocartilaginous embolism, a rare spinal cord blockage that causes a lack of blood flow and oxygen. The exact cause of FCE is poorly understood and remains unclear by veterinary specialists & biologists.

Zoo manager Sarah Storandt stated that Blizzard was a favorite at Wildwood Zoo with his sassy, sweet demeanor and stunning winter coat and will be greatly missed.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.