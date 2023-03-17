ADRC of Central Wisconsin in need of volunteers for Meals on Wheels program

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin is in need of volunteers, especially drivers for its Meals on Wheels program.

The ADRC provides information on local resources and services for people who are aging or living with disabilities.

“We serve four counties. So we serve Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon and Wood counties and work with older adults, adults with disabilities, youth with disabilities that are transitioning into adulthood, caregivers and professionals,” explained Peggy Kurth, a volunteer coordinator for the ADRC.

Currently, its greatest need is volunteers to help deliver Meals on Wheels. Kurth explained that meals are distributed to older adults who are homebound.

“We have a really big need in our Antigo area. We’re down some volunteers. But we also need volunteers and Merrill, Wausau, Wisconsin Rapids and Marshfield,” Kurth said.

Kurth said the majority of our volunteer opportunities are within our nutrition program. She also said volunteers come in and help package the meals.

“In some of our communities, we have dining sites where older adults can go and gather and socialize and have a meal. So we have volunteers that help set that up, serve the meals help clean up. What’s really fun is we added an opportunity for groups of people to volunteer... Gather a group of friends, or church group, from work and adopt a route,” said Kurth.

For more information on volunteering, call 888-486-9545 or visit www.adrc-cw.org.

