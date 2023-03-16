News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Taco shop considers former Wendy’s building in Weston for newest location

Fuzzy's Taco Shop
Fuzzy's Taco Shop(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A Texas-based taco shop will ask the Weston Board of Trustees to approve a liquor license for what could be its first location in Wisconsin.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is asking to move into the former Wendy’s location. The restaurant is a franchise that began in Fort Worth, Texas. The are currently 150 locations. The current nearest location is in Minneapolis.

Planning & Development Director Jennifer Higgins said there has been discussion of adding an outdoor patio however the village has not yet received a site plan submittal.

Wendy’s closed early last fall.

The Board of Trustees will meet Monday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Drollinger, 38
Wisconsin Rapids officer fires gun after suspect points gun during domestic incident
Wisconsin Department of Health Services says it’s investigating FoodShare benefits scam
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the...
Rodgers intends to play for the New York Jets next season
Man, 60, expected to enter plea to bestiality charge in Wood County
Debate over wind turbine instillation
Wind turbines causing a rift among farmers, energy companies

Latest News

The importance of funeral preplanning
Public invited to Restlawn Memorial for traditional Irish meal and funeral planning event
As temperatures cool, rain will switchover to snow for the overnight hours
First Alert Weather: Rainy afternoon Thursday, turning snowy for the evening
Families can learn about funeral planning Friday in Wausau
Knowledge Feast event provides information to families about funeral planning
Sunrise 7 - March 16, 2023
7 Things you Need to Know - March 16, 2023