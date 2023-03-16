Taco shop considers former Wendy’s building in Weston for newest location

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A Texas-based taco shop will ask the Weston Board of Trustees to approve a liquor license for what could be its first location in Wisconsin.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is asking to move into the former Wendy’s location. The restaurant is a franchise that began in Fort Worth, Texas. The are currently 150 locations. The current nearest location is in Minneapolis.

Planning & Development Director Jennifer Higgins said there has been discussion of adding an outdoor patio however the village has not yet received a site plan submittal.

Wendy’s closed early last fall.

The Board of Trustees will meet Monday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.