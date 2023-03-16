Suamico house hit by car a third time; homeowner says he is ‘fed up’

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - The same house in Suamico is once again the target of a crash, something that’s happened three separate times now. The homeowner, Cornelius Vannieuwenhoven, says he has been pushing for changes from the county since the first crash happened seven years ago.

“I have made requests and a guy came out here and said it’s not hazardous,” says Vannieuwenhoven. “When this road comes to a T, instead of a big curve like this, we didn’t have any problems. Now, the county comes in, puts this big curve in. I’m sort of fed up with the county.”

Vannieuwenhoven and his wife escaped without injury after the car crashed into their house late Wednesday night.

Suamico first responders say an SUV went off the road and struck the home on the 1400-block of Riverside Dr. just before midnight.

While we know the people in the house were OK, authorities have not said if the driver was hurt. Photos show the car’s air bags went off.

The fire chief told us authorities suspect the driver was drunk.

The crash caused extensive structural damage, estimated around $40,000.

“I want to see a guard rail put up here. What else can I ask for? I mean how much of a job is it to put a guard rail up?” Questioned Vannieuwenhoven.

Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Joe Bertler says the house is on a corner, which he believes makes the house more susceptible to these crashes.

Action 2 News reached out to the Brown County Highway Department about possible changes after this third crash, and they were not available for comment.

