SPASH hosts breakfast challenge for firefighters

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point firefighters may know a few more teenagers and possibly feel even more connected with them after sharing lunch Thursday with students from Stevens Point Area Senior High.

The idea came after the firefighters missed out on the breakfast challenge activities last month because of an emergency. Students were able to talk to firefighters and learn more about their jobs. Afterward, it was game on as students and firefighters hit the court to play some basketball.

The school and fire department both agree it’s important for the students to see them as regular people and feel comfortable around them outside of an emergency.

“An atmosphere like this is much lighter than an emergency scene so we enjoy coming to events like this, it’s neat.,” said Lieutenant Travis Koch.

“I think they’re a little nervous the first time to come and talk to them, but maybe if we keep doing it, they’ll be able to interact and not be nervous about it,” said Brooke Ananiadis, food service supervisor.

The school hopes to continue to do activities like this in the future with both fire and police departments and plans for the breakfast challenge to be an annual event.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.