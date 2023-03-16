Public invited to Restlawn Memorial for traditional Irish meal and funeral planning event

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Restlawn Memorial will host an event on Friday to help community members gain an understanding of funeral preplanning.

Gary Boyle and Heather Carlson joined Sunrise 7 on Thursday to explain the importance of making your final wishes known. Boyle said not having those conversations can be challenging when it comes time for a family to make burial arrangements.

“If there’s never been that conversation with the family… Not knowing what their wishes were, what all of those answers are, there’s a lot of blanks to fill in in those first few days,” said Boyle.

The event is Friday, March 17 from 11:30 to 1 p.m. at Restlawn Memorial Park. RSVPs are encouraged as a meal will be served. To register call 715-675-3309 or email heatherc@restlawn.net

Carlson said they want the event to be a conversation. Lunch includes complimentary corned beef and cabbage, plus all the traditional fixings, Guinness, and green beer.

“We felt it was a good day to invite the community out to our cemetery. We’re just going to have a really informal conversation with the community about the benefits of pre-planning and everything that goes into planning your end-of-life preparations,” Carlson said.

Boyle said there isn’t an age bracket for funeral planning. The event is open to anyone that wants to learn and has an appetite.

Restlawn Memorial is located at 235962 North Troy Street in Wausau.

