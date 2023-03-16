News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Packers fans react to Rodgers decision to leave Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday that he wants to play for the New York Jets in 2023
By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aaron Rodgers called himself ‘debatably the greatest Packers ever’ today. Though that may be argued by some, nobody can deny he’s one of the longest-tenured with 18 years in the green and gold.

Now that Packers fans have clarity, they are sharing their thoughts. In downtown Wausau at Hoehn’s Huddle, one fan wished this day had never come.

“It’s a tough day for me. I believe they should have stuck with him another year or two and let him finish out his career there when his time was done move on,” said Matt Zarda.

Older fans are looking forward to what’s next. “He’s been a great quarterback and all, I think Jordan Love deserves a shot, I wish him well,” said Drew Williams.

Dan Hoehn, owner of Hoehn’s Huddle, is a long-time packers fan and packers memorabilia collector. He feels it was a win-win situation for both the New York Jets and the Packers. “In the end, it was the only decision I think the Packers had. Unfortunately for the future of the Packers, it may not be the best for the next two years, but it will be for the future,” said Hoehn.

Many fans agree Rodgers’ decision shares similarities to a page out of Brett Favre’s book from 2008. “Good for him, but personally, I think it’s going to turn into another one like Brett Favre where he won’t retire until it’s too late and gets a lot of injuries,” said Caleb Vandermeiden.

Aaron Rodgers’ tenure as a Packer may be over now, but fans have shown their appreciation for what he brought to the Packers organization and the state of Wisconsin.

Still, it’s pretty incredible that the Packers and their fans have experienced the quarterback gold mine over the past 30 seasons with just two people at the helm in that time.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Department of Health Services says it’s investigating FoodShare benefits scam
Man, 60, expected to enter plea to bestiality charge in Wood County
Photo depicting jail cell bars
93-year-old Tomahawk man charged in sexual assault case will head to trial
Travis Drollinger, 38
Wisconsin Rapids officer fires gun after suspect points gun during domestic incident
Frost tube checked to monitor road frost depth
Final frozen road declarations to end Wednesday in Wisconsin

Latest News

Bardet Biedl Families fight for Coordinator
Bardet Biedl Families fight for Coordinator
Landmark Reopens as Apartment Building
Landmark Reopens as Apartment Building
94 one and two bedroom units have been updated in the building
Landmark reopens in Wausau as affordable apartment housing
Some homeless people use that area for shelter and the city and WPS say it's a safety issue
Wausau and WPS looking to install fencing under the Scott Street Bridge