Packers fans react to Rodgers decision to leave Green Bay

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aaron Rodgers called himself ‘debatably the greatest Packers ever’ today. Though that may be argued by some, nobody can deny he’s one of the longest-tenured with 18 years in the green and gold.

Now that Packers fans have clarity, they are sharing their thoughts. In downtown Wausau at Hoehn’s Huddle, one fan wished this day had never come.

“It’s a tough day for me. I believe they should have stuck with him another year or two and let him finish out his career there when his time was done move on,” said Matt Zarda.

Older fans are looking forward to what’s next. “He’s been a great quarterback and all, I think Jordan Love deserves a shot, I wish him well,” said Drew Williams.

Dan Hoehn, owner of Hoehn’s Huddle, is a long-time packers fan and packers memorabilia collector. He feels it was a win-win situation for both the New York Jets and the Packers. “In the end, it was the only decision I think the Packers had. Unfortunately for the future of the Packers, it may not be the best for the next two years, but it will be for the future,” said Hoehn.

Many fans agree Rodgers’ decision shares similarities to a page out of Brett Favre’s book from 2008. “Good for him, but personally, I think it’s going to turn into another one like Brett Favre where he won’t retire until it’s too late and gets a lot of injuries,” said Caleb Vandermeiden.

Aaron Rodgers’ tenure as a Packer may be over now, but fans have shown their appreciation for what he brought to the Packers organization and the state of Wisconsin.

Still, it’s pretty incredible that the Packers and their fans have experienced the quarterback gold mine over the past 30 seasons with just two people at the helm in that time.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.