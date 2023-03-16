Marathon County to close Zone 4 snowmobile trails Thursday at midnight

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County Snowmobile Trails in Zone 4 will close effective tonight at Midnight. Trail conditions in all other zones are fair, but please use caution on creek/water crossings.

Update of Marathon County trails status as of March 16. (Marathon County Parks and Rec.)

The Marathon County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department reminds riders to please stay off closed trails. Off-Trail riding is trespassing and may result in the loss of trails and/or citations. Respect closed trails, private property, and the efforts of our volunteer snowmobile clubs.

Snowmobile trail zone map for Marathon County (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.