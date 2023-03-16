Marathon County to close Zone 4 snowmobile trails Thursday at midnight
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County Snowmobile Trails in Zone 4 will close effective tonight at Midnight. Trail conditions in all other zones are fair, but please use caution on creek/water crossings.
The Marathon County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department reminds riders to please stay off closed trails. Off-Trail riding is trespassing and may result in the loss of trails and/or citations. Respect closed trails, private property, and the efforts of our volunteer snowmobile clubs.
