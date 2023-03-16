News and First Alert Weather App
Landmark reopens in Wausau as affordable apartment housing

The building has 94 updated one and two bedroom units
By Sean White
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new era has begun for the Landmark Building in downtown Wausau. The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority partnered with the City of Wausau to revamp the building and offer affordable housing.

The building now has 94 updated one and two-bedroom units.

“This building is such an integral part of downtown Wausau that we feel honored to really bring that back to life,” said Ted Matkom, general counsel, Gorman and Co.

Mayor Katie Rosenberg was also in attendance and she said this is the first of many projects that will address the housing crisis in Wausau. The apartments are currently listed on most major listing sites.

