Kalahari announces 200-plus room expansion project

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions will begin construction on a new building to expand the Wisconsin Dells resort location this spring.
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kalahari Resorts and Conventions will begin construction on a new building to expand the Wisconsin Dells resort location this spring.

This new 237-room endeavor will require more than $50 million in investments and is expected to open by Memorial Day weekend of 2024.

Kalahari Resorts President Travis Nelson said in a statement that the resort remains dedicated to supporting the region’s growth as the Dells continue to ‘flourish as a tourism and convention destination.’

“Dedicated guests, committed associates and steadfast community support have granted us the opportunity to continually grow our home resort in the Dells since opening over 20 years ago,” Nelson said.

Nelson also said the expansion of the resort is a solution that directly keeps more business in the Dells area.

“We have been encouraged and pleased with the consistent positive economic trajectory we have seen across the Wisconsin Dells region as a whole,” Nelson said.

Each of the 237 rooms will feature a standard double queen bed with contemporary decorations and modern amenities. The building will be connected to the resort via skywalk.

