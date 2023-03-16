First Alert Weather: Rainy afternoon Thursday, turning snowy for the evening

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Make sure to grab the umbrella before heading out Thursday morning. Widespread rain moves in early afternoon. As temperatures cool down, we’ll see a switchover to snowfall by the evening hours for Central Wisconsin.

Highs in the low 40s will be reached during the morning hours, trying to fall into the low 30s by early evening, continuing to fall overnight into the 20s. The front moves in precipitation over Northwestern Wisconsin first during the morning. The type of precipitation will depend on temperatures, some seeing rain other starting to see snowflakes for this area. By either late morning or early afternoon Thursday, expect widespread rain to move over Central Wisconsin, with snow spreading over the northwestern parts of the state. Rain could be moderate to heavy as it accumulates. Some ponding could be possible in some locations, espeically if drains are blocked by snow. Rain amounts between a quarter to half inch possible.

Rain widespread over Central Wisconsin mid-afternoon, with snow to the northwest (WSAW)

Switchover from rain to snow during the evening (WSAW)

As the front continues to usher in colder air, temperatures will begin to drop near freezing at some point during the early evening Thursday over Central Wisconsin. This would be when we start to see rain switching over to widespread snow. Snow showers will continue over the Northwoods and Central Wisconsin through the overnight hours into Friday morning. The morning commute could be slippery, but there should be enough time for plows to clear the roads before the commute hours for Central Wisconsin. Snow accumulations will be minor between a trace up to 2 inches for much of Central Wisconsin. Areas further northwest can expected snow to arrive earlier in the day, allowing for higher snow accumulations.

Cold and blustery for St. Patrick’s Day Friday. Possible scattered snow showers could linger into the early morning hours. Winds will become blustery as the front passes, gusting up to 25 mph out of the northwest. But much of the daytime should be cleared from falling snow. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Highs will remain cold over the upcoming weekend, in the 20s and low 30s.

