News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Construction begins on $35M Park Falls hospital project

(WSAW)
By Sean White
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARK FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - Construction has begun on a $35 million hospital replacement project for Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls with $20 million coming from Wisconsin’s Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program, which was funded through federal COVID relief money.

The new space will be constructed in two phases while the hospital and medical offices remain fully functional. Completion of the entire project is targeted for 2025. Hospital officials said improving their patient care, work environment, and infrastructure will allow them to continue to provide healthcare in Park Falls for the next century.

The Marshfield Medical Center-Parks Falls is currently the only hospital within an hour of Park Falls. They have seen an increase in patients, especially in recent years. MMC-Park Falls saw more than 4,500 emergency room visits and 45,000 outpatient appointments in 2022 alone. Marshfield will maintain its current services during construction, but some patients may be moved to different parts of the hospital depending on where work is being done at.

As reported by WSAW, this project comes in the midst of Marshfield Clinic Health Systems laying off nearly 350 employees throughout the state due to budgetary constraints.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Department of Health Services says it’s investigating FoodShare benefits scam
Man, 60, expected to enter plea to bestiality charge in Wood County
Photo depicting jail cell bars
93-year-old Tomahawk man charged in sexual assault case will head to trial
Pedestrian crash
Sheriff: Pedestrian fatally injured after lunging in front of semi near Bonduel
Travis Drollinger, 38
Wisconsin Rapids officer fires gun after suspect points gun during domestic incident

Latest News

94 one and two bedroom units have been updated in the building
Wausau's Landmark building reopens as apartment building
Some farmers say wolves hurt and kill their animals while some Native American trives do not...
Group of Republican legislators want DNR to change wolf management plan
Some homeless people use that area for shelter and the city and WPS say it's a safety issue
Wausau Public Works wants to add fencing under the Scott St. Bridge
Switchover from rain to snow during the evening
First Alert Weather: still on track for a wintry weather system Thursday