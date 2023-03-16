Construction begins on $35M Park Falls hospital project

PARK FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - Construction has begun on a $35 million hospital replacement project for Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls with $20 million coming from Wisconsin’s Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program, which was funded through federal COVID relief money.

The new space will be constructed in two phases while the hospital and medical offices remain fully functional. Completion of the entire project is targeted for 2025. Hospital officials said improving their patient care, work environment, and infrastructure will allow them to continue to provide healthcare in Park Falls for the next century.

The Marshfield Medical Center-Parks Falls is currently the only hospital within an hour of Park Falls. They have seen an increase in patients, especially in recent years. MMC-Park Falls saw more than 4,500 emergency room visits and 45,000 outpatient appointments in 2022 alone. Marshfield will maintain its current services during construction, but some patients may be moved to different parts of the hospital depending on where work is being done at.

As reported by WSAW, this project comes in the midst of Marshfield Clinic Health Systems laying off nearly 350 employees throughout the state due to budgetary constraints.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.