News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

CAN DO ATTITUDE: Duluth-based cider company quadruples production

Wild State cider's new production facility is located in West Duluth, just a few miles from...
Wild State cider's new production facility is located in West Duluth, just a few miles from their Lincoln Park taproom.(Jamie Paquette)
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Wild State Cider recently moved into a new Duluth production facility, allowing them to increase production capacity four-fold.

The cider company has bee serving cans of their alcoholic drinks since 2019, originally producing the cider in the Lincoln Park neighborhood’s craft district.

They still have their taproom in the neighborhood, but moved their massive cider tanks to a new warehouse in West Duluth.

“So after we opened, after about two years, we kind of outgrew our current location and so the last year, year and a half has been searching for a new production space in the neighborhood, we wanted to keep it pretty local,” Allison Longley, the Director of Operations for Wild State Cider, said.

Longley and a team of about 30 people keep the operation going each day.

Since moving to the new location, they gained about 60,000 square feet of production space.

“When we moved from the Lincoln Park location, to this location, we have to completely shut down our operations to empty out the tanks,” she said.

Since the move though, they’ve ramped up production.

“We’re doing our first few batches of cider now,” Longley said.

Not only did they gain more space, but also the ability to quadruple in size.

“Annually, we can produce about 500,000 gallons [of cider],” she said.

To put that into perspective, that totals out to about 12,000,000 12 oz. cans of cider.

Not only did the company move their production headquarters in the last month, but they also made a huge rebrand.

“So we are also rebranding all of our packaging and our logo so you’re gonna see that look a little bit different pretty soon here,” she said.

The rebrand has allowed the company to become a bit more eco-friendly.

“We currently use plastic holders,” Longley said. “Those are unfortunately not recyclable..so we bought a box machine, so we’re able to put all of our four packs into cartons now, which is recyclable cardboard.”

The company is a One Percent for the Planet company.

Where 1% of their sales go to non-profits and projects to reduce carbon emissions and to protect the environment.

“We only have one planet, so we want to preserve it as much as possible,” she said. “There’s the ability with a company like ours to produce a lot of waste and we really try to keep that to a minimum.”

With the move, the company has more space in their Lincoln Park taproom to cater to more customers.

“We’re keeping the current taproom and we’re just going to expand the space...we’re exploring a lot of opportunities, she said.

Those opportunities are hopefully going to pay off soon, according to Longley.

“We have such a great team of people here, we’re producing a really awesome, natural, craft beverage that we’re just so happy that people in the market are enjoying it,” she said. “And, you know, we just can’t keep up!”

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Drollinger, 38
Wisconsin Rapids officer fires gun after suspect points gun during domestic incident
Wisconsin Department of Health Services says it’s investigating FoodShare benefits scam
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the...
Rodgers intends to play for the New York Jets next season
Man, 60, expected to enter plea to bestiality charge in Wood County
Debate over wind turbine instillation
Wind turbines causing a rift among farmers, energy companies

Latest News

How Bank Failures could impact Wisconsin
Silicon Valley banking struggles to have very little impact in Wisconsin
How Bank Failures could impact Wisconsin
How Bank Failures could impact Wisconsin
This is the second year United Way of Marathon Co. has paired with Project Sunshine to offer...
United Way of Marathon County packs hospital kits for kids
5 Miracle Kids who will represent CMN and Marshfield Children's Hospital were introduced Thursday
Children’s Miracle Network holds kickoff event in Marshfield
Mayor defends his actions against Madison lawmakers
Madison lawmakers consider bill restricting audio devices in buildings like Green Bay’s City Hall