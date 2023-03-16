Bonus spring turkey harvest authorizations to go on sale March 20

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR will begin selling 2023 bonus spring turkey harvest authorizations on Monday, March 20, with a designated sale date for each zone.

Bonus harvest authorizations are $10 for residents and $15 for non-residents. Both residents and non-residents will have equal opportunities for purchase. Hunters can purchase bonus authorizations at a rate of one per day until the zone and time period are sold out or until the season closes. Bonus harvest authorization purchases will not affect preference point status for future spring drawings.

Previously known as leftover permits, bonus harvest authorizations are available for purchase through the DNR’s online license portal at GoWild.Wi.Gov or all license agents. Sales begin at 10 a.m. and run through midnight each day.

Hunters who want additional harvest authorizations or missed the spring turkey drawing deadline last December can purchase bonus authorizations beginning March 20. Hunters are encouraged to check the turkey zone map and the spring turkey bonus harvest authorization availability to see if harvest authorizations are available for the period and turkey zone they wish to hunt.

The scheduled sales dates for the 2023 spring turkey bonus harvest authorizations are:

Zone 1 - Monday, March 20

Zone 2 - Tuesday, March 21

Zone 3 - Wednesday, March 22

Zone 4 - Thursday, March 23

Zone 5 - Friday, March 24

Zone 6 - No bonus harvest authorizations available

Zone 7 - No bonus harvest authorizations available

The Go Wild system will use an online queue to assign random numbers to customers who enter the site between 9:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. There is no advantage to entering the site before 9:45 a.m. Customers who join after 10 a.m. will be added to the queue in order of arrival.

The DNR recommends that turkey hunters interested in purchasing a Conservation Patron license do so before March 20 to make the bonus harvest authorization process as quick and easy as possible.

After zone-specific sales conclude the week of March 20–24, all remaining bonus turkey harvest authorizations for all zones will be available for purchase on March 25, at 10 a.m.

101,924 bonus turkey harvest authorizations are available across turkey zones 1-5 for the 2023 spring season. No bonus harvest authorizations are available for zone 6 and 7 as all available permits were issued via the spring drawing.

All spring turkey hunters must possess a valid spring turkey license, a 2023 wild turkey stamp, and a valid turkey harvest authorization. If they have not already done so, hunters will be required to purchase the spring turkey license and stamp authorization when purchasing a bonus harvest authorization.

SPRING TURKEY SEASON

The spring turkey season comprises six seven-day periods running Wednesday through the following Tuesday. A total of seven zones will be open for hunting in 2023. Spring Turkey season dates are as follows:

Youth Hunt: April 15–16

Period A: April 19–25

Period B: April 26–May 2

Period C: May 3–9

Period D: May 10–16

Period E: May 17–23

Period F: May 24–30

Regulations for the 2023 spring turkey hunting season are listed in the 2022-2023 Combined Hunting Regulations.

For more information regarding turkey hunting in Wisconsin, visit the Turkey Hunting and Management webpage.

