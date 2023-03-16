News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

5 horses shot to death, 3 more injured on property in Virginia, deputies say

Deputies said they gathered enough information to charge a juvenile for the crime.
Deputies said they gathered enough information to charge a juvenile for the crime.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Justin Geary and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOUT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) – A juvenile has been arrested for allegedly killing five horses on a property in Virginia, according to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were notified Tuesday about horses being shot on a property in Spout Springs, which is located in central Virginia.

An investigation revealed five horses had been shot to death and at least three other horses were wounded.

Emergency veterinary care was requested for the wounded animals, and a forensic investigation was launched.

On Wednesday, deputies said they gathered enough information to charge a juvenile for the crime. That juvenile’s identity is not being released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241.

Further details were not available.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Drollinger, 38
Wisconsin Rapids officer fires gun after suspect points gun during domestic incident
Wisconsin Department of Health Services says it’s investigating FoodShare benefits scam
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the...
Rodgers intends to play for the New York Jets next season
Man, 60, expected to enter plea to bestiality charge in Wood County
Debate over wind turbine instillation
Wind turbines causing a rift among farmers, energy companies

Latest News

Wisconsinites paid over $36M in taxes to Illinois on cannabis in 2022
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media following his State of the State...
Proposed 6-week abortion ban advances in Florida legislature
FILE – The Senate is taking the first steps to repeal two measures giving open-ended approval...
Senators take first step in repealing Iraq War authorization
Poland's President Andrzej Duda, right, welcomes the Czech Republic's President Petr Pavel as...
Poland to be 1st NATO member to give Ukraine fighter jets
Bonus spring turkey harvest authorizations to go on sale March 20