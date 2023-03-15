News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin rolls Bradley to begin NIT

Steven Crowl racked up 36 points in the 81-62 win
Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) celebrates after his 3-point basket with Chucky Hepburn (23) and...
Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) celebrates after his 3-point basket with Chucky Hepburn (23) and Carter Gilmore during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Western Michigan, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - In their first appearance in the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) since 1996, the Wisconsin Badgers downed Bradley 81-62 at the Kohl Center Tuesday night.

The Badgers came out firing, taking advantage of the extra game action. Steven Crowl had 15 points in the first 20 minutes alone to help Wisconsin build a halftime lead of 40-35. In a strong offensive showing, Wisconsin shot just under 50% in the first half.

The second half featured another healthy dose of Crowl as the junior would set a new career high in scoring with 36 points. The Badgers ultimately coasted to an 81-62 win. The total marked just the second time this season that Wisconsin scored 80 points.

Crowl’s total is the most by a Badger since Johnny Davis scored 37 points on January 3, 2022. Crowl was 12-16 from the floor, including 5-7 from three and 7-7 at the free throw line. He also chipped in 9 rebounds for the cause.

Max Klesmit and Connor Essegian were the other two Badgers in double figures with 16 and 14 points respectively. As a team, the Badgers shot 43% from the floor and 81% from the free-throw line.

Wisconsin moves on to face Liberty in the second round to be played either Saturday or Sunday. The date and start time are to be determined.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Department of Health Services says it’s investigating FoodShare benefits scam
Wisconsin Valley Fair announces entertainment line up
Man, 60, expected to enter plea to bestiality charge in Wood County
HVAC malfunction causes carbon monoxide leak at Cedar Creek theater in Rothschild
Snow totals ranging from 8-15 inches
First Alert Weather: Less snowy for now, mid-week warmth on the way

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the...
Rodgers to appear on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts with Green Bay Packers wide receiver...
REPORT: Lazard finalizing 4-year deal with Jets
Marquette's Tyler Kolek (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
CBS to air Marquette Golden Eagles game on Friday
Krause has made state all three years of her high school career.
Hello, My Name Is: Kyla Krause