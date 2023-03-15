Wisconsin rolls Bradley to begin NIT

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - In their first appearance in the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) since 1996, the Wisconsin Badgers downed Bradley 81-62 at the Kohl Center Tuesday night.

The Badgers came out firing, taking advantage of the extra game action. Steven Crowl had 15 points in the first 20 minutes alone to help Wisconsin build a halftime lead of 40-35. In a strong offensive showing, Wisconsin shot just under 50% in the first half.

The second half featured another healthy dose of Crowl as the junior would set a new career high in scoring with 36 points. The Badgers ultimately coasted to an 81-62 win. The total marked just the second time this season that Wisconsin scored 80 points.

Crowl’s total is the most by a Badger since Johnny Davis scored 37 points on January 3, 2022. Crowl was 12-16 from the floor, including 5-7 from three and 7-7 at the free throw line. He also chipped in 9 rebounds for the cause.

Max Klesmit and Connor Essegian were the other two Badgers in double figures with 16 and 14 points respectively. As a team, the Badgers shot 43% from the floor and 81% from the free-throw line.

Wisconsin moves on to face Liberty in the second round to be played either Saturday or Sunday. The date and start time are to be determined.

