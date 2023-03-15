Wisconsin Rapids officer fires gun after suspect points gun during domestic incident

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A 38-year-old man is in the Wood County Jail after officers said he pointed a firearm at them while they responded to a domestic dispute.

It happened Saturday on the 2200 block of Carriage Court in Wisconsin Rapids. Officers made contact with a male suspect through the open front door of the residence.

The suspect was identified as Travis Drollinger of Wisconsin Rapids.

During the contact with officers, Drollinger is accused of pointing the pistol in the direction of officers. A 10-year veteran officer with the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department then discharged their firearm at the suspect. According to a news release, Drollinger went inside the home and a standoff ensued for the next several hours. Law enforcement engaged in negotiations with the suspect who later surrendered without incident.

No one was injured as a result of this incident.

Police are recommending Drollinger be charged with disorderly conduct, recklessly endangering safety, endangering safety by intoxicated use of a dangerous weapon, possession of THC, possession of cocaine, possession of psilocybin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, is the primary agency in the ongoing investigation of the officer-involved critical incident.

The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department was assisted by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Rapids Police Department, Marshfield Police Department, Nekoosa Police Department, Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division and Wood County Communications Center.

