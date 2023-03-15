Rodgers to appear on Pat McAfee Show Wednesday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Aaron Rodgers will make an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, the show announced Tuesday.

Rodgers will appear on the show at 12 pm, which will be on the same day as the start of the new NFL League Year, which opens at 3 pm. It is unclear if a decision will come during the interview or not.

Rodgers hasn’t made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show since Feb. 14, shortly before his darkness retreat.

ESPN is reporting the quarterback gave the Jets a “free agent wish list,” which includes Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Marcedes Lewis and Odell Beckham Jr. The Jets reportedly signed Lazard on Tuesday.

