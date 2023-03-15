News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Rodgers to appear on Pat McAfee Show Wednesday

The quarterback will be making the appearance as rumors surrounding his future continue
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Aaron Rodgers will make an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, the show announced Tuesday.

Rodgers will appear on the show at 12 pm, which will be on the same day as the start of the new NFL League Year, which opens at 3 pm. It is unclear if a decision will come during the interview or not.

Rodgers hasn’t made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show since Feb. 14, shortly before his darkness retreat.

ESPN is reporting the quarterback gave the Jets a “free agent wish list,” which includes Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Marcedes Lewis and Odell Beckham Jr. The Jets reportedly signed Lazard on Tuesday.

You can stream the Pat McAfee Show at this link.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Department of Health Services says it’s investigating FoodShare benefits scam
Wisconsin Valley Fair announces entertainment line up
HVAC malfunction causes carbon monoxide leak at Cedar Creek theater in Rothschild
Snow totals ranging from 8-15 inches
First Alert Weather: Less snowy for now, mid-week warmth on the way
Man, 60, expected to enter plea to bestiality charge in Wood County

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts with Green Bay Packers wide receiver...
REPORT: Lazard finalizing 4-year deal with Jets
Marquette's Tyler Kolek (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
CBS to air Marquette Golden Eagles game on Friday
Krause has made state all three years of her high school career.
Hello, My Name Is: Kyla Krause
Marquette's Tyler Kolek during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against St....
Wisconsin fails to make NCAA Tournament, Marquette in as a two-seed