Powers Bluff in Wood County to close for season after Sunday

Powers Bluff
Powers Bluff(Wood County Parks Dept.)
By Sean White
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ARPIN, Wis. (WSAW) - This will be the last weekend for tubing and skiing at Powers Bluff Winter Recreation Area in Wood County. They will be open Saturday and Sunday, March 18 and 19, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tickets may be pre-purchased through Thursday on the Wood County website. All remaining tickets will be sold onsite prior to the sessions.

Wood County Snowmobile Trails have been closed for the season since March 8. Cross Country Ski trails and multi-use trails will remain open, but will not be groomed anymore this season.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

