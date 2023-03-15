NCAA Tournament coverage will affect WSAW/WZAW afternoon, evening newscasts

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Due to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament airing on CBS starting Thursday, March 16, there will be some changes to local newscasts.

Please view our full list of newscast times and changes to channels we will broadcast on:

Thursday, March 16

We will not have a noon show on CBS, our 5:00 p.m. newscast is expected to air as normal. Our 6:00 p.m. newscast will air on FOX WZAW. Our 10:00 p.m. newscast will begin after CBS’ coverage concludes. That’s expected to be around 11:00 p.m., however, it could be later depending on games.

Friday, March 17

We will not have a noon show on CBS, our 5:00 p.m. newscast is expected to air as normal. Our 6:00 p.m. newscast will air on FOX WZAW. Our 10:00 p.m. newscast will begin after CBS’ coverage concludes. That’s expected to be around 11:00 p.m., however, it could be later depending on games.

Saturday, March 18

We will not have a 6:00 p.m. newscast on CBS, but our 10:00 p.m. should air as normal, however, it could be later depending on games.

Thursday, March 23

Our noon and 5:00 p.m. shows on CBS will air as normal. Our 6:00 p.m. newscast will air on FOX WZAW. Our 10:00 p.m. newscast will begin after CBS’ coverage concludes. That’s expected to be around 11:00 p.m., however, it could be later depending on games.

Friday, March 24

Our noon and 5:00 p.m. shows on CBS will air as normal. Our 6:00 p.m. newscast will air on FOX WZAW. Our 10:00 p.m. newscast will begin after CBS’ coverage concludes. That’s expected to be around 11:00 p.m., however, it could be later depending on games.

Saturday, April 1 (Final Four on CBS)

There will not be a 6:00 p.m. newscast on CBS. Our 10:00 p.m. should air as normal, however, it could be later depending on games.

Monday, April 3 (National Championship on CBS)

Our 10:00 p.m. newscast will likely run later following the game, all other newscasts will air at their regularly scheduled times.

