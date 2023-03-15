Hilight Zone Podcast: The Never-Ending Game

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - In a game that lasted over five hours, had over two hours of gameplay, and saw 122 combined shots, the UW-Stevens Point men’s hockey team pulled out an NCAA Tournament win over Augsburg in the second-longest game in D3 history.

In this episode of the Hilight Zone Podcast, Ben Helwig speaks with Pointers’ goalkeeper Ryan Wagner and forward David Hill, who scored the game-winning goal in the game’s fourth overtime. They discuss the physical exhaustion of playing in such a long game, the jubilation in victory, and how they’re preparing for the next round of the tournament.

